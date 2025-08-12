Hey emperors of Proelium! As is often the case, a few smaller issues were found after launch. Several of those issues have been fixed. If any other issues are found, future updates may come out as well. Thanks for reporting things to me, it helps. ːReeneOKː

The following things have changed:



- Cooked food is no longer worth anything to an NPC to fix a money exploit. Uncooked food can still be bought and sold.

- Fixed a few typos.

- Fixed Yoni not having an opinion of Serenity Island.

- The demon down at Snowfox prison did not disappear after finishing her quest and could softlock players that talked to her again. She should now disappear after the quest is concluded.

- To avoid confusion at Sodalitas Island, if player's try to use a ship that does not belong to them, Letha will make a comment saying it's not your ship.

- Fixed an issue with a letter showing the wrong text when read.

- A few other minor tweaks.

There are a few things that are tough to improve due to the engine's jankiness, but I will try to improve the game to the best of my abilities if more issues show up in the future. Thanks!