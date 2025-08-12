 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19566263
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Now you can't accidentally skip the quest with the recipe book.
  • Removed the ability to skip the battle with the secret boss.
  • Added a new achievement.
  • Optimized memory cleaning, now there will be no short FPS drops during the battle.

Windows Depot 2433862
