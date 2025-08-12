- Now you can't accidentally skip the quest with the recipe book.
- Removed the ability to skip the battle with the secret boss.
- Added a new achievement.
- Optimized memory cleaning, now there will be no short FPS drops during the battle.
Quest fixes, new achievement
