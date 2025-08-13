The August 11 patch was completed successfully. (KST 19:00)



[Improvements and Fixes]

Fixed an issue where ghost characters and spectator cameras were not removed after a player left.



Fixed an issue where different audio effects for each room were not applied.



Fixed misaligned floor at the parking lot entrance.



Fixed an issue where a standing animation briefly played when attempting to use the slide in the "Swimming Pool" map.



Stabilized the movement of the "Cart" item.



Fixed an issue where the slide was not deactivated upon entering the "Swimming Pool" story.



Fixed an issue where the door lock did not work in the "Hotel" story and the ending stage.



Fixed an issue where the slide monitor in the "Swimming Pool" displayed a player from a previous slide.



Fixed an issue where vents did not open properly in the tutorial and during repeater installation.



Simplified graphic images to reduce memory usage.



Fixed an issue where the camera shifted during a death sequence while jumping or moving.



Fixed an issue where items could get stuck in certain spots in the hub or elevator when dropped.



Fixed an issue where the Red Thread relic effect did not apply after the host died.



Fixed an issue where relic status occasionally did not sync for joining players.



Fixed a potential cause of characters getting stuck when exiting a locker.



Hello, this is the Backroom Company development team.We would like to inform you in advance that the planned hotfix update for Backroom Company may be slightly delayed.This delay is due to our participation in BIC and Gamescom, and we have prepared a plan to minimize any inconvenience to players.Even if the regular patch schedule is partially adjusted, we will immediately proceed with hotfixes for urgent issues that significantly affect gameplay to maintain a stable environment.We will continue to incorporate as much feedback as possible to make Backroom Company even better.[*] The August 12 patch was completed successfully. (KST 17:30)The following fixes were applied with this patch.Please check the details below to enjoy a better gameplay experience.We will continue working to deliver a better experience with Backroom Company.Thank you for your continued interest and support.