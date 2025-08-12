Hi folks! This patch should just fix some rendering bugs some people are having, including the game defaulting to the OpenGL renderer even though the game doesn't support it.
I'm still gathering info on the camera spinning so fast it crashes people's game!
Cheers!
Fixed some minor rendering bugs
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update