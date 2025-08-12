 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19566205 Edited 12 August 2025 – 10:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks! This patch should just fix some rendering bugs some people are having, including the game defaulting to the OpenGL renderer even though the game doesn't support it.

I'm still gathering info on the camera spinning so fast it crashes people's game!

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3751731
