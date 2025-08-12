#WORED
- Forest area has expanded by triple in the western continent's green zones. (You want to create a new world or Embark into one to apply this.)
- Pirate Island has been added to the southwest corner of the world.
#GAMEPLAY
- Disabled 'pay to enchant equipment' from blacksmiths as it discouraged exploring.
- Walls and Floors made from wood, snow are weaker to flame damage while those made from stone, clay, sand are strong to flame damage.
- Walls and Floors made from snow melt over time in warm climate.
#UI
- Added UI element to Forge and Workbench for visual clarity.
#BALANCE
- Chance for trees to drop sapling increased from 15% to 25%.
- Creation points for Hamper and Backpack increased from 25 to 40.
#BUGFIX - GAMEPLAY
- Fixed a bug where Tamping soil to make road didn't auto-tile correctly.
