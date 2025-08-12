 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19566154 Edited 12 August 2025 – 08:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


#WORED

  • Forest area has expanded by triple in the western continent's green zones. (You want to create a new world or Embark into one to apply this.)
  • Pirate Island has been added to the southwest corner of the world.


#GAMEPLAY

  • Disabled 'pay to enchant equipment' from blacksmiths as it discouraged exploring.
  • Walls and Floors made from wood, snow are weaker to flame damage while those made from stone, clay, sand are strong to flame damage.
  • Walls and Floors made from snow melt over time in warm climate.


#UI

  • Added UI element to Forge and Workbench for visual clarity.


#BALANCE

  • Chance for trees to drop sapling increased from 15% to 25%.
  • Creation points for Hamper and Backpack increased from 25 to 40.


#BUGFIX - GAMEPLAY

  • Fixed a bug where Tamping soil to make road didn't auto-tile correctly.

Changed files in this update

macOS 64-bit Depot 2965141
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2965142
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2965143
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link