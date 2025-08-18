 Skip to content
18 August 2025 Build 19566052 Edited 18 August 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Commanders,

Our latest update focuses on polishing your Warhammer Combat Cards experience, addressing visual bugs and gameplay fixes. This patch resolves issues with Enhancements in certain battle modifiers, cleans up UI elements, and squashes a few persistent visual and text glitches across the game.

Here's what's been improved in 40.1:

Fixes & Improvements

  • Enhancements in Unexpected Reinforcements:
    Resolved an issue where warlords awarded via the Unexpected Reinforcements modifier did not have Enhancements applied when acting as bodyguards. These warlords will now correctly retain their Enhancements.

  • Loading Screen Glow:
    Removed an unintended red glow from a previous reskin that appeared during loading/transition screens after matches.

  • UI Colours:
    Updated colour schemes across multiple menus, including:

    • Filter settings

    • Wildcard search bar

    • Player profile & customisation menus

    • Shop offers

    • Ranked and Apocalypse Mode trophies & end-of-season pop-ups

    • Multiple clan windows

    • FTUE name bar

  • Fear Trait Animation:
    Fixed an issue where the Fear trait animation flashed repeatedly instead of once per card.

  • Text Overlap:
    Corrected the “Re-roll” text overlapping its button in Italian, German, Russian, Polish, and Spanish.

  • App Icon:
    Fixed display issues for the app icon on certain Android devices.

  • Unexpected Reinforcements Mission Bonus
    Unexpected reinforcements will now contribute towards mission bonus.

