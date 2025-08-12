 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19566022 Edited 12 August 2025 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

Here are a few small bug fixes that popped up since launch:

  • Magazines, wax, and the boombox can no longer be purchased if you don’t have enough cash.

  • Griptape Tier III and IV now correctly appear when selling boards.

  • Fixed an invisible wall collider in the second shop upgrade.

  • Put in a shop boundary collider as an extra safety net.

  • Auto-walk should be fixed now (fingers crossed).

I just want to say a huge thank you for supporting my very first little game. It means the world to me, and I really hope you’re enjoying your time in Skatehouse 🧡

