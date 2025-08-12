Hey folks,

Here are a few small bug fixes that popped up since launch:

Magazines, wax, and the boombox can no longer be purchased if you don’t have enough cash.

Griptape Tier III and IV now correctly appear when selling boards.

Fixed an invisible wall collider in the second shop upgrade.

Put in a shop boundary collider as an extra safety net.

Auto-walk should be fixed now (fingers crossed).

I just want to say a huge thank you for supporting my very first little game. It means the world to me, and I really hope you’re enjoying your time in Skatehouse 🧡