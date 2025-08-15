 Skip to content
Major 15 August 2025 Build 19565947 Edited 16 August 2025 – 00:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Players,

Due to major reasons beyond our control, we will have to make some changes to the game: the name and certain elements will no longer remain as they are.

We know how much this project means to you (and to us as well), so we want you to know one thing: the essence, the fun, and the spirit of this adventure will not disappear.

We will keep moving forward, building alongside you, and very soon you’ll be able to see the new stage that’s coming.

Thank you for being with us through thick and thin. You are the reason we keep creating.

Sincerely,

The DeadlyCrow Games Team

Patch Notes:

  • Design of the creature and its clothing has been changed,

  • The name of the creature has been changed,

  • Some sound effects had been changed,

  • Promotional material, marketing related graphics had been changed.,

  • Audio tapes inside the game had been removed,

  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Escape the Ayuwoki Windows Depot 1177661
