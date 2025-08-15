Dear Players,

Due to major reasons beyond our control, we will have to make some changes to the game: the name and certain elements will no longer remain as they are.

We know how much this project means to you (and to us as well), so we want you to know one thing: the essence, the fun, and the spirit of this adventure will not disappear.

We will keep moving forward, building alongside you, and very soon you’ll be able to see the new stage that’s coming.

Thank you for being with us through thick and thin. You are the reason we keep creating.

Sincerely,

The DeadlyCrow Games Team

Patch Notes: