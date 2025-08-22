 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19565823 Edited 22 August 2025 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additional Feature “Lamb Roast α and Lamb Roast β”

Lamb Roast α and Lamb Roast β are two battle mini-games.
Lamb Roast α measures damage over a short period of time.
Lamb Roast β allows you to change the opponent into any monster you wish.
You'll earn various rewards based on your performance.




Additional Feature “Hunting Book”

Search for monster traces based on the information in the Hunting Book.
By scanning traces, you can battle a number of different enemies. The enemies grow stronger as you progress, culminating in fights against mighty foes.
We encourage you to take up the challenge.



*In order to play “Lamb Roast α and Lamb Roast β” and “Hunting Book”, you must advance to a specific point in the game.

Changed files in this update

