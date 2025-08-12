Aircraft

F8F-1, F8F-1B, F8F-1B (France) — the separate launch of bombs and Tiny Tim rockets from the underwing pylons has been removed, as the maximum difference in load between the wings must not exceed 250 lbs. Source: AN 01-85FD-1 Pilot's Handbook for Navy Models F8F-1, page 49.

Naval Vessels

Dark Aggressor TD, MTB-422 — tricolor wavy camouflage has been added.

LCM(6) Zippo — tricolor spotted camouflage has been added.

