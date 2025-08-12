 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19565501
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Bam Bam Boomers!
Small hotfix for quality of life:

- Customization choices are now stored
- Ungraceful disconnections are now handled properly
- Prop screen when opening a box shows prop name and character that can be used for
- Small performance tweaks

Enjoy

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3370051
macOS Depot 3370052
