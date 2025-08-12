This version is a bag of various improvements. New ministry events, rebalance of military, a lot of spelling fixes, budget effect adjustments. Mostly small stuff based on your feedback from the forums and Discord.
- [feature] Budget (Fleet) grants extra recruits from Space Academy.
- [balance] Modernizations: "Crew reduction" and "Economic construction" greatly increased efficiency.
- [balance] Ship hulls that have less/more crew required effect have the impact increased from 25% to 33%.
- [balance] Aliens Scanners adjusted (they seemed to have too high numbers, especially on high difficulty levels, now the value is more flat).
- [balance] Cost (Focus points) of firing officers reduced.
- [content] New ministry audience events. Note that those are in editable .lua files, so you can create your own ministry events from now on if you are into modding.
- [fix] In rare cases a non explored planet could have been set as a target for conquest. No longer allowed.
- [fix] A lot of spelling fixes.
Reminders
Version 1.24 released
