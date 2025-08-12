Main menu overhaul and several interface panels updated.

End-of-day panel → view your earnings, expenses, and your game’s progress.

Loan system → finance your projects and grow your tavern faster.

New ladder and player’s bedroom above the kitchen, allowing you to sleep and skip the night from 9 pm.

“Delete Save” button added in the save management menu.

Multiple saves : you can now have several save files.

Price rebalance: apple, apple juice, suspicious stew, bouquet of flowers.

Improved animations for stand employees and customers: they now turn toward their target before starting the animation.

Job selection reworked: buttons with icons to choose an employee’s role.

Closing the crafting panel → cancels the ongoing craft and refunds the resources.

Better tree collision management.

Plant growth now depends on the game world time instead of playtime (faster at night).

Improved interaction with NPCs and their spawning.

New player controller → smoother movement and more precise interactions.