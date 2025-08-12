 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19565404 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Note v0.15

⚠️ Major Changes

  • Loan system → finance your projects and grow your tavern faster.

  • End-of-day panel → view your earnings, expenses, and your game’s progress.

  • Main menu overhaul and several interface panels updated.

  • Translations: added Italian, Spanish, and German.

🔥 New Features

  • Multiple saves: you can now have several save files.

  • “Delete Save” button added in the save management menu.

  • New ladder and player’s bedroom above the kitchen, allowing you to sleep and skip the night from 9 pm.

🎨 Balancing & Improvements

  • Price rebalance: apple, apple juice, suspicious stew, bouquet of flowers.

  • Improved animations for stand employees and customers: they now turn toward their target before starting the animation.

  • Job selection reworked: buttons with icons to choose an employee’s role.

  • Closing the crafting panel → cancels the ongoing craft and refunds the resources.

  • Better tree collision management.

  • Plant growth now depends on the game world time instead of playtime (faster at night).

  • Improved interaction with NPCs and their spawning.

  • New player controller → smoother movement and more precise interactions.

  • Complete text localization: bedroom panels, announcements, employee panel, loans, and shop.

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed NPC dialogues and spawning issues.

  • Fixed an issue where bread dough was unavailable.

  • Adjustments to the tutorial and object display.

  • Visual polishes and various optimizations.

💬 Thanks for all your feedback!

Try out this new version and feel free to share your impressions on the Steam forum. Your experience helps shape Medieval StartUp! 😄

