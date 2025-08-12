Patch Note v0.15
⚠️ Major Changes
Loan system → finance your projects and grow your tavern faster.
End-of-day panel → view your earnings, expenses, and your game’s progress.
Main menu overhaul and several interface panels updated.
Translations: added Italian, Spanish, and German.
🔥 New Features
Multiple saves: you can now have several save files.
“Delete Save” button added in the save management menu.
New ladder and player’s bedroom above the kitchen, allowing you to sleep and skip the night from 9 pm.
🎨 Balancing & Improvements
Price rebalance: apple, apple juice, suspicious stew, bouquet of flowers.
Improved animations for stand employees and customers: they now turn toward their target before starting the animation.
Job selection reworked: buttons with icons to choose an employee’s role.
Closing the crafting panel → cancels the ongoing craft and refunds the resources.
Better tree collision management.
Plant growth now depends on the game world time instead of playtime (faster at night).
Improved interaction with NPCs and their spawning.
New player controller → smoother movement and more precise interactions.
Complete text localization: bedroom panels, announcements, employee panel, loans, and shop.
🐛 Bug Fixes
Fixed NPC dialogues and spawning issues.
Fixed an issue where bread dough was unavailable.
Adjustments to the tutorial and object display.
Visual polishes and various optimizations.
💬 Thanks for all your feedback!
Try out this new version and feel free to share your impressions on the Steam forum. Your experience helps shape Medieval StartUp! 😄
Changed files in this update