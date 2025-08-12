This game update focuses on new content, system improvements, and an overall enhanced gaming experience.The details are as follows:[Update Details]Major UpdatesMode Update-Survival Mode-In Survival Mode, you must survive by defeating incoming enemies.After 20 minutes, the final boss appears, and defeating the final boss clears the stage.A boss appears every 4 minutes after the start.If you fail to defeat a boss within the time limit, the bosses will accumulate, increasing the difficulty, so be careful.When the game ends, the scores are recorded on the scoreboard in descending order.Card List Additional UpdateNew buffs and attack abilities have been added to the card system.-Movement Speed IncreaseA buff that increases Serke's movement speed has been added.Movement speed can be increased by up to 40%.-Attack AbilityAttack abilities have been added to the card list.If you select an attack ability card, you can use it in that stage even if it's not equipped in your abilities.-LV2 Attack Ability AddedAn enhanced form of the attack ability, LV2, has been added.LV2 can only be used by selecting a card.Detailed Update Contents-Challenge ModeThe stage selection image for Time Attack has been modified.-Enemy AdditionA mine with a slow effect has been added.Claymore has been added.-Visuals'Management Device' display effect has been added to the lobby section.A guide arrow has been added to the tutorial map's 이동지점 (movement point).The range of the practice enemy for the tutorial counter has been reduced.A directional arrow has been added to some areas of Stage 2-3.A title text has been added to the status display screen when paused.The mash effect that appears when an enemy is hit has been modified.All hit effects that appear when an enemy is hit have been modified.The board status UI in the setup menu has been changed.Stats that increase when a chipset is equipped are displayed in green, and stats that decrease are displayed in red.Overdrive effect improved: The effect has been changed to make it clearer that Overdrive is in use when activated.When activated, an 'in-use' effect is displayed on the UI.The card system's 'Reset' text has been changed to 'Reroll' and placed in a more visible location.-BugsFixed an issue where the sound effects did not work correctly when Challenge Mode was activated.-ConvenienceModified so that menus are not selected immediately on the title screen.Changed so that you can click to check ability options without selecting a slot in Abilities.Changed to select slots by operating the Q and E keys instead of the movement keys.Unavailable cost values are displayed in red.-Controller Button ChangesBasic attack has been changed from the RB button to the A button.When attacking an enemy with Rifle and Gatling modes, you will now face the direction of the nearest enemy.The weapon change button has been changed from the B button to the RB button.The dash dodge button has been changed from the A button to the B button.For those using a custom controller, resetting will change the buttons to the modified ones.-BalanceGatling mode damage has been slightly reduced.SP recovery amount has been increased for melee weapon normal attacks.Overdrive gauge charge amount has been increased for melee weapon attacks.The cooldowns of melee weapon skills have been slightly reduced.The value of the melee weapon attack power increase buff in card selection has been increased.The abilities and prices of some abilities have been adjusted.The stats of stage bosses have been increased.-SoundThe sound effect that plays when hit by an ability attack has been changed.The sound effect that plays when an enemy is hit by a Halberd skill attack has been changed.The sound effect for the Halberd skill 'Ground Pound' has been changed.-OptimizationThe issue of frame drops when holding a large number of boards and chipsets has been partially fixed.An audio mixer has been added, so sound no longer overlaps and amplifies.