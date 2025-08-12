8.12 今日更新
名臣死亡的通知里 可以直接吃药和关闭通知
亲属buff显示异常修复
部门面板配音修复
安卓端人名点击显示详细页
steam存档会卡顿的问题
明天上架安卓平台，免费下载，请支持一下，谢谢。
