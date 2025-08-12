 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19565342 Edited 12 August 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

8.12 今日更新 

名臣死亡的通知里 可以直接吃药和关闭通知

亲属buff显示异常修复

部门面板配音修复

安卓端人名点击显示详细页

steam存档会卡顿的问题

明天上架安卓平台，免费下载，请支持一下，谢谢。

Changed files in this update

Depot 3001071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link