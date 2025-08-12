 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19565265 Edited 12 August 2025 – 08:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds some new content and quality of life changes for those that enjoy the speedrunning gameplay, hope you guys enjoy!

Again our discord server can be found here: https://discord.gg/FP7Gpu2UHR

  • Added the TERMINAL to the starting area of the hub world, simply walk up to open a menu that lets you quickly play the different time-trial levels

  • Added 4 new EXPERIMENTAL time-trials to the terminal, these are unfinished levels that will be rotated out over time

  • If there are no active checkpoints, failing or using tab will reset the timer to 0

  • Removed the charge slide (for now)

  • Updated colors of UI buttons to alleviate confusion

  • Pausing the game now pauses the in-game timer (duh)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3379491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link