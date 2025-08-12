This update adds some new content and quality of life changes for those that enjoy the speedrunning gameplay, hope you guys enjoy!

Again our discord server can be found here: https://discord.gg/FP7Gpu2UHR

Added the TERMINAL to the starting area of the hub world, simply walk up to open a menu that lets you quickly play the different time-trial levels

Added 4 new EXPERIMENTAL time-trials to the terminal, these are unfinished levels that will be rotated out over time