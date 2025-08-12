This update adds some new content and quality of life changes for those that enjoy the speedrunning gameplay, hope you guys enjoy!
Again our discord server can be found here: https://discord.gg/FP7Gpu2UHR
Added the TERMINAL to the starting area of the hub world, simply walk up to open a menu that lets you quickly play the different time-trial levels
Added 4 new EXPERIMENTAL time-trials to the terminal, these are unfinished levels that will be rotated out over time
If there are no active checkpoints, failing or using tab will reset the timer to 0
Removed the charge slide (for now)
Updated colors of UI buttons to alleviate confusion
Pausing the game now pauses the in-game timer (duh)
