12 August 2025 Build 19565190 Edited 12 August 2025 – 07:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Updated AI and puppet forces.
2. Remake the demonic force, passively changing to clone after attacking enemies several times. Technology has also undergone corresponding balance modifications, and the upgrade curve is now smoother.
3. Weakened the capitalism force (reduced the damage of level 3 units to enemies outside the camera range).
4. Weakened the sushi force (originally, every death in the 4 units of level 3 would fire a extra ball, now only the first unit will fire a extra ball).
5. Weakened the fisher force (reduced the attack range of level 3 units and increased the cost by 1).
6. Fixed a series bugs, such as animation errors in level 4 wasteland unit after being stunned.
7. Fixed several texts.
8. Global glowing effect repair.

