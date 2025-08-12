 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19565127
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Lowered tax rate for the highest taxing cities to be closer to the lowest taxing cities
  • Add keyboard shortcuts for Zoom In, Zoom Out, Open Home
  • Clicking the Home, Job or Education shortcut while relevant window is open now closes it again
  • Fix disabling Autosave End Of Month still saving game at end of month
  • Fix Change Person Name activity popup triggering wrong sound effect
  • Fix if window closed while halfway through transparency animation, it reopens still half transparent

