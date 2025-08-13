 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19565109 Edited 13 August 2025 – 02:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Little Angels is now open! Welcome, Masters ♥

On August 13, 2025 at AM11:40 (KST), \[Maid Survivors : Little Angels] Early Access has been released!

While Little Angels is still in its Early Access stage and has a long way to go, we are doing our best to deliver the full charm of our Maid-warriors.

We will continue to share our roadmap and development updates, striving to make Little Angels an even more enjoyable experience.

Thank you to all the Masters who have been waiting for the release of \[Maid Survivors : Little Angels] and always supporting us!

