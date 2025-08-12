- added mini map
- added compass, but can't mark locations yet
- added Dead Bean Delete Time. Dead beans can stay up to 5 minutes
- added HD Ambient Occlusion
- fixed low graphics settings for integrated graphics GPU
- fixed crashing when loading scenes
- fixed helicopters not being destroyed
- fixed satellite dish not rotating
Play Test 20c - new features and bug fixes
