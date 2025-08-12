 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19565102 Edited 12 August 2025 – 08:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added mini map

- added compass, but can't mark locations yet

- added Dead Bean Delete Time. Dead beans can stay up to 5 minutes

- added HD Ambient Occlusion


- fixed low graphics settings for integrated graphics GPU

- fixed crashing when loading scenes

- fixed helicopters not being destroyed

- fixed satellite dish not rotating

Changed files in this update

