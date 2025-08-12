 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19564976 Edited 12 August 2025 – 06:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Ducks can no longer slip
  • Ducks are excluded from badges that randomly upgrade (they can still be upgraded if forced to, for example the "Right Place" badge or the upgrade square)
  • Knight men and rook men now promote the same way as regular knights or rooks (if you have a badge that allows those promotions)
  • The line showing the dragon kings position on the setup board no longer shows when hovering the badge in a match
  • Badges bought and sold during a run no longer get a crown on the stats page when you beat a run. You must have them in your possession still.
  • Fixed an issue where "Coin Exchange" wasn't triggering at match start
  • Bullet chess changed to 4 seconds per turn, blitz is now 7 seconds
  • Cherry cost increased to $6 from $5

Changed files in this update

Depot 3353101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link