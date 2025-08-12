- Ducks can no longer slip
- Ducks are excluded from badges that randomly upgrade (they can still be upgraded if forced to, for example the "Right Place" badge or the upgrade square)
- Knight men and rook men now promote the same way as regular knights or rooks (if you have a badge that allows those promotions)
- The line showing the dragon kings position on the setup board no longer shows when hovering the badge in a match
- Badges bought and sold during a run no longer get a crown on the stats page when you beat a run. You must have them in your possession still.
- Fixed an issue where "Coin Exchange" wasn't triggering at match start
- Bullet chess changed to 4 seconds per turn, blitz is now 7 seconds
- Cherry cost increased to $6 from $5
Patch v1.03
