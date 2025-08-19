We have pushed an updated build of Entropy : Zero 2 to a new release branch for testing. (Release-1.9)
1.9.0 is focused on map changes to the map ez2_c2_4 and some code changes.
Changelog
Map Changes
Merge Poker Assets Remake by Khult (https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3529380721)
ez2_c2_4
Add spawn items
Fixed timing on projected texture color change during Clone Cop intro
Added missing camera prop
Fix door textures
Improve Combine soldier scripting after player is separated from squad
Fix door opening the wrong way in the basement
Update glow zombie lighting effect to be vscript based
Gonome leaves the level naturally (don't despawn)
New corridor to improve player navigation
Fix Scar Zero caption color
Fix: Some props would not teleport in the basement
Replace burned out doorframe that gonome charged through
Other map fixes
Code Changes[p]
Full Changelog on GitHub: https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/compare/ez2_release-1.8.1...ez2_release-1.9.0
- OICW dynamic RT scope support and material proxy by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/294
- Add husk responses for gifts + fix OnGiftAccept not firing by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/297
- Fix antlions not using interactions on commandable soldiers by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/298
- Vortigaunt standoff behavior + misc. AP vort fixes by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/299
- New cheat field in save metadata by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/303
- Stukabat squad AI and divebomb changes by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/300
- Expose E:Z2 classify classes to VScript by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/304
- info_remarkable support for CAI_PlayerAlly by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/305
- Predators ignore props with 2x mass in obstruction behavior by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/306
- Fix headcrabs producing carcass decal and scent after dying with no ragdoll by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/308
- Purple eye glow for Athenaeum variant advisor by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/311
- Make dual wielded pistols capable of being fired with IN_ATTACK2 (both mouse buttons) by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/313
- Natural player dual wielding + unison with npc_assassin dual wielding by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/315
- Fix Bad Cop interactions not being accessible in VScript by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/321
- Fix soldiers looking at enemies when they don't see them by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/323
- Fix dropship containers being displaceable by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/309
- Steam Workshop mounting system by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/325
- Start using Mapbase default player and hand model values by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/327
- Add cvar for SMG1 to use EZ1 accuracy by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/329
- Move E:Z2 player to followup-capable expresser by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/317
- Fix E:Z2 player deriving from base player instead of HL2 player in VScript by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/319
- fix: Stunstick alt-fire checks damage filters and excludes barnacles by @1upD in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/331
- fix: Stunstick alt-fire checks damage filters and excludes barnacles by @1upD in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/332
- fix: Stunstick alt-fire checks damage filters and excludes barnacles by @1upD in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/333
- Ignore m_bUnableToFire in vehicle_drivable_apc by @samisalreadytaken in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/330
How to get the update
If you would like to test out this new update, please set your Entropy : Zero 2 beta branch to "upcoming". For more information about beta branches, please check out our Entropy : Zero 2 version guide.
Changed depots in release-1.9 branch