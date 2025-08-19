This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We have pushed an updated build of Entropy : Zero 2 to a new release branch for testing. (Release-1.9)



1.9.0 is focused on map changes to the map ez2_c2_4 and some code changes.





Changelog





Map Changes





Merge Poker Assets Remake by Khult (https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3529380721)



ez2_c2_4 Add spawn items Fixed timing on projected texture color change during Clone Cop intro Added missing camera prop Fix door textures Improve Combine soldier scripting after player is separated from squad Fix door opening the wrong way in the basement Update glow zombie lighting effect to be vscript based Gonome leaves the level naturally (don't despawn) New corridor to improve player navigation Fix Scar Zero caption color Fix: Some props would not teleport in the basement Replace burned out doorframe that gonome charged through Other map fixes









Code Changes

OICW dynamic RT scope support and material proxy by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/294



Add husk responses for gifts + fix OnGiftAccept not firing by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/297



Fix antlions not using interactions on commandable soldiers by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/298



Vortigaunt standoff behavior + misc. AP vort fixes by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/299



New cheat field in save metadata by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/303



Stukabat squad AI and divebomb changes by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/300



Expose E:Z2 classify classes to VScript by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/304



info_remarkable support for CAI_PlayerAlly by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/305



Predators ignore props with 2x mass in obstruction behavior by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/306



Fix headcrabs producing carcass decal and scent after dying with no ragdoll by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/308



Purple eye glow for Athenaeum variant advisor by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/311



Make dual wielded pistols capable of being fired with IN_ATTACK2 (both mouse buttons) by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/313



Natural player dual wielding + unison with npc_assassin dual wielding by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/315



Fix Bad Cop interactions not being accessible in VScript by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/321



Fix soldiers looking at enemies when they don't see them by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/323



Fix dropship containers being displaceable by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/309



Steam Workshop mounting system by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/325



Start using Mapbase default player and hand model values by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/327



Add cvar for SMG1 to use EZ1 accuracy by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/329



Move E:Z2 player to followup-capable expresser by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/317



Fix E:Z2 player deriving from base player instead of HL2 player in VScript by @Blixibon in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/319



fix: Stunstick alt-fire checks damage filters and excludes barnacles by @1upD in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/331



fix: Stunstick alt-fire checks damage filters and excludes barnacles by @1upD in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/332



fix: Stunstick alt-fire checks damage filters and excludes barnacles by @1upD in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/333



Ignore m_bUnableToFire in vehicle_drivable_apc by @samisalreadytaken in https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/pull/330



How to get the update



If you would like to test out this new update, please set your Entropy : Zero 2 beta branch to "upcoming". For more information about beta branches, please check out our Entropy : Zero 2 version guide.



