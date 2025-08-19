 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield™ 1 Marvel Rivals PEAK
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 August 2025 Build 19564820 Edited 19 August 2025 – 01:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

We have pushed an updated build of Entropy : Zero 2 to a new release branch for testing. (Release-1.9)

1.9.0 is focused on map changes to the map ez2_c2_4 and some code changes.

Changelog


Map Changes


  • Merge Poker Assets Remake by Khult (https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3529380721)

  • ez2_c2_4

    • Add spawn items

    • Fixed timing on projected texture color change during Clone Cop intro

    • Added missing camera prop

    • Fix door textures

    • Improve Combine soldier scripting after player is separated from squad

    • Fix door opening the wrong way in the basement

    • Update glow zombie lighting effect to be vscript based

    • Gonome leaves the level naturally (don't despawn)

    • New corridor to improve player navigation

    • Fix Scar Zero caption color

    • Fix: Some props would not teleport in the basement

    • Replace burned out doorframe that gonome charged through

    • Other map fixes



Code Changes

[p]
Full Changelog on GitHub: https://github.com/entropy-zero/source-sdk-2013/compare/ez2_release-1.8.1...ez2_release-1.9.0



How to get the update


If you would like to test out this new update, please set your Entropy : Zero 2 beta branch to "upcoming". For more information about beta branches, please check out our Entropy : Zero 2 version guide.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2861987007

Changed depots in release-1.9 branch

View more data in app history for build 19564820
Depot 1583721
Linux Depot 1583722
Windows Depot 1583723
DLC 3170960 Depot 3170960
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link