Platform Version Build ID Steam 1.0.0.20809 19564801 PlayStation 5 1.0.0.20809 01.000.005 Xbox Series X, Series S, & PC App 1.0.0.20809 1.0.20809.0

Hotfix v1.0.0.20809 Changes:

Gameplay Changes:

Added a gameplay setting to show or hide names of other speaking scientists on the HUD. (On by default)



Created a dedicated input action for Grid-Snap toggle (currently only used by cubicles.) Toggle Grid Snap is now right bumper (RB on Xbox, R1 on PS5) by default.



(RB on Xbox, R1 on PS5) by default. Disabled turning on LAN on console (as this feature was not supported anyway.) The button simply won't be visible anymore, though LAN is still technically enabled for offline mode – but that is just for technical reasons!



Added a new warning popup if a scientist tries to host a game with LAN enabled, which will prevent proper online connectivity.



Unhid the Close Container keybind so that scientists can rebind the close container action (useful if they've rebound the primary interact key used to open a container.)



Implemented an in-game notification for scientists who have found themselves banned (temporarily or permanently) from online play. These are global online bans and are separate from server bans, which are individually dealt out by a server admin.



Jetpacks (etc) are now allowed to be used in Divarication as well - once certain end-game conditions are met.



are now allowed to be used in as well - once certain conditions are met. Crystalline Armor now has new, more subtle sound effects.



Armor now has new, more subtle sound effects. Quantum Pick damage reduced from 60 down to 50. This doesn’t change outcomes very much functionally, but it makes us feel like we balanced something.



Pick damage reduced from 60 down to 50. This doesn’t change outcomes very much functionally, but it makes us feel like we balanced something. Improved visibility of laser dots while wearing certain Night Vision Goggles.



Teleporter Pads can now be painted.



Pads can now be painted. Spawn Inhibitors now block many more sub-types. (example: Pest Scarecrow will now block all current variants of Pests.)



Updated Arcade Rug icon.



Power Leeches no longer automatically die when blackouts end and must be dealt with.



no longer automatically die when blackouts end and must be dealt with. The allied Mage Eye has had its health, damage, and responsiveness increased.



Eye has had its health, damage, and responsiveness increased. Reduced distance Mage Eye (all types) will wander away from their owner.



Eye (all types) will wander away from their owner. Swapped certain compendium unlocks on some of Dr. Newman’s dialog in Cascade Laboratories.



Screwdriver build text has been updated to use the word attack, due to reported confusion around this in the tutorial introduction.



Added the Enhancement Bench recipe to be linked to Reinforced Wooden Plank recipe, to reduce instances where scientists may miss getting the Enhancement Bench recipe unlocked when they should have.



Doubled the weighted chance for rare fish in all fishing zones.



More Torii rendering optimizations.



Bug Fixes:

PS5: Implemented a potential fix for the notorious world cache / save corruption issue.



Fixed various state and soft-lock issues involving the entity and the attached cables at the ending of Shadowgate.



at the ending of Fixed a soft-lock wherein the Mist Reactor can get jammed. This should fix any existing scenarios where this is occurring as well.



Reactor can get jammed. This should fix any existing scenarios where this is occurring as well. Fixed medical items sometimes not functioning for clients who had reached an arbitrary (now greatly increased) cap on the number of active buffs. This would cause other issues, but the bandaging/splinting issue was the most obvious symptom.



Fixed the Hardlight Shield Generator not recharging if a scientist respawned too quickly after death.



Generator not recharging if a scientist respawned too quickly after death. Fixed item context menu not working properly with controller D-Pad navigation.



Added support for 96khz downsampling for VOIP, which was previously causing a crash for some scientists.



Updated microphone select description in Audio Settings menu to better describe compatible kHz ranges for microphones. If your microphone is outside of these ranges, it may not function until the kHz settings are changed but it should no longer result in a hard crash.



Re-organized Pause (Escape) Menu and added a new manual Microphone muting button (bottom right corner), particularly for Consoles to utilize.



Doors previously unlocked on Albatross now stay unlocked when Portal Worlds reset.



now stay unlocked when Portal Worlds reset. Fixed some items in Torii not properly being removed from save when they were offered.



Canaan: The water near a broken bridge is now interactable.



The water near a broken bridge is now interactable. Fixed some death pits not having proper kill-zones in the Botanical area.



Fixed some z-fighting in Botanical area.



Fixed out of bounds hole and squished signage in Mist Reactor.



Reactor. Add a backup trigger for unlocking the Shadowgate achievement, for scientists who weren’t exactly present during the moment the achievement is triggered. To access this unlock location, the entity must be expelled. It is just before the large portal entrance.



achievement, for scientists who weren’t exactly present during the moment the achievement is triggered. To access this unlock location, The rooftop in Anteverse 23 is no longer accessible by enemies and this should prevent assaults from beginning out there and getting stuck.



is no longer accessible by enemies and this should prevent assaults from beginning out there and getting stuck. Reduced the likelihood assaults will spawn out of bounds in Torii.



Armored Exor will no longer appear in Assaults before their intended first-encounter region.



will no longer appear in Assaults before their intended first-encounter region. IS- 0091-B should no longer harass scientists right at the entrance to Residence Sector.



should no longer harass scientists right at the entrance to Sector. Black Fog entities no longer spawn in portal worlds during that weather event.



entities no longer spawn in portal worlds during that weather event. Fixed wonky snapping and lack of ragdoll on the death animation for Mystagogues.



Fixed item context menus displaying offscreen when they are created near the edge of the screen.



Inventory item stacks no longer have a comma in the number of items.



Fixed missing icons on various Armor Set bonuses added in the Cold Fusion update.



Traveling Traders should no longer duplicate/clone in certain circumstances.



Fixed Alice Hong's Compendium entry not triggering. It works better because it actually exists now.



Train captain lost his hat.



Fixed several weapons that were not granting proper Accuracy XP.



Fixed scientists gaining combat (Blunt, Sharp, etc.) XP and Sneaking XP by damaging certain friendly characters with melee weapons or projectiles.



Fixed the Fog Lantern not activating its bonus correctly if the wearer dies while in fog.



Lantern not activating its bonus correctly if the wearer dies while in fog. Fixed a bug where Shield Generator FX would continue to play forever.



Generator FX would continue to play forever. Fixed Vacuums colliding with jump pads when held.



Fixed Vacuums blocking sitting in seats when held.



Fixed a bug where the Vacuum would take over other items and cause them to rapidly fire.



Fixed Battle Charge attacks with heavy weapons skipping important rules for melee attacks, including missing sound effects.



Charge attacks with heavy weapons skipping important rules for melee attacks, including missing sound effects. Fixed scientists getting stuck on ladders if they try to exit too slowly. Ladders will now more aggressively push scientists off the top of them.



Restored leg crunch sounds when taking fall damage while wearing leg armor that blocks broken bones, just to improve feedback there.



Reduced instances where some portals disappear on lower settings.



Anomalies should no longer appear invisible in most situations.



Fixed inconsistencies with flame particles on burning food.



Fixed scientist walking animation not working when using platform carts.



Fixed various exploits involving item return (from salvaging) returning much higher than requirements to craft the items, especially with the Castle Doctrine perk enabled.



perk enabled. Added additional logging to try and catch solder-not-cooking issues. We believe these are temporary and generally solved by re-deploying the stove or redoing the process, but we will continue to investigate the root cause.



We've dropped another (larger, colder) hotfix with a bunch of improvements and fixes on top of our 1.0 release. This hotfix is currently planned to be our last minor update until our next larger update, so you may hear a bit less from us while we grind away! We will roll out a 1.1+ roadmap in the near future, detailing our ambitions ahead. If you are experiencing crashes or other issues and have any third-party mods installed (such as those found at NexusMods), please try uninstalling the mods before attempting to run the game again. You may want to completely clear your files and reinstall the game, as there's been cases where an uninstalled mod still leaves some sneaky files behind. Please update your game and servers when you get a moment away from scientific study. If you're on Steam and don't receive an update, verify your game files. Below you can see a list of all the various versions numbers, depending on your platform. We are looking into lots of issues, lots of reports, and plenty of opinions, too! We will be digging carefully and fixing things that we deem most critical, and then working our way through some other less critical issues. Criticality is determined by the number of people experiencing an issue, the impact it has on gameplay (e.g. visual bugs get much lower priority), and things that disrupt the fun in a harmful way.