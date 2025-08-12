 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19564769 Edited 12 August 2025 – 08:59:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update is mainly to bring the default version up to the latest version. This includes access to workshop airports. The airport builder is stable but will be kept in beta a bit longer, mainly due to a lack of documentation or guide.

There are also two smaller fixes from the latest beta version. Holding points no longer need to have exactly two connected lines. Now it is two lines connected minimum, but more connections are allowed. An issue with the toggle for auto arrival rate not showing a value has been fixed.

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

