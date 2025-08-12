- Fix: Trade Intel notification on CC only appears when you have intel to spend and something to spend it on
- Visuals indicators added to research buildings indicating how many items have already been researched
- 50% damage increase to Vulcan turrets and Vulcan tanks.
- Misc. code improvements
Minor Update - 8/11/25
