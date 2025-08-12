 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19564621 Edited 12 August 2025 – 06:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix: Trade Intel notification on CC only appears when you have intel to spend and something to spend it on
- Visuals indicators added to research buildings indicating how many items have already been researched
- 50% damage increase to Vulcan turrets and Vulcan tanks.
- Misc. code improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 1737111
  • Loading history…
