12 August 2025 Build 19564558 Edited 12 August 2025 – 07:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes
- Fixed a rare bug where Theo's Orange Heart cutscene does not play correctly.
- If the above happened, there's now another chance for Theo's Orange Heart cutscene to play.
- Fixed issues with the Wedding Day cutscene when it is scheduled on a Festival Day.
- Fixed legendary creature spawning only after reloading save.
- Simplified Chinese: Fixed localisation error in creature trait descriptions - 羁绊值 -> 亲密度

Changes
- Edited description for Feed Crafter/Bait Press and “Curious” creature trait for more clarity.

Thank you so much for your patience!
Miki

