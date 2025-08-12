Fixes

- Fixed a rare bug where Theo's Orange Heart cutscene does not play correctly.

- If the above happened, there's now another chance for Theo's Orange Heart cutscene to play.

- Fixed issues with the Wedding Day cutscene when it is scheduled on a Festival Day.

- Fixed legendary creature spawning only after reloading save.

- Simplified Chinese: Fixed localisation error in creature trait descriptions - 羁绊值 -> 亲密度



Changes

- Edited description for Feed Crafter/Bait Press and “Curious” creature trait for more clarity.



Thank you so much for your patience!

Miki