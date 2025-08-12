Fixes
- Fixed a rare bug where Theo's Orange Heart cutscene does not play correctly.
- If the above happened, there's now another chance for Theo's Orange Heart cutscene to play.
- Fixed issues with the Wedding Day cutscene when it is scheduled on a Festival Day.
- Fixed legendary creature spawning only after reloading save.
- Simplified Chinese: Fixed localisation error in creature trait descriptions - 羁绊值 -> 亲密度
Changes
- Edited description for Feed Crafter/Bait Press and “Curious” creature trait for more clarity.
