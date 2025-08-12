This update contains a ton of new items, improvements to the tutorial as well as small maintenance fixes from previous updates to get the game more stable for everyone!
Content
Added a new skippable section to the tutorial that explains Jump Dashing and Targeting
Added a ton of items to Crafting, Event Shop, Halloween Event, Cash Shop
Added Alien Parasite Hat to Halloween Event Prizes
Added Vigilante Bandana Mask to Weaving
Added Spring Yukata to Event Prize Shop
Added Blurry Glasses to Glasses Shop
Added 7 Colors of new Tenegui Towel Hats to Weaving
Added Stylish Kunai Pants to Weaving
Added Floppy Bunny Ears to Cash Shop
Added 3 New Hairstyles to the Cash Shop
Added 10 New Colors of Party Dress to the Cash Shop
Added Black Cowl to the Cash Shop
Features
Fishing Lines now have a curve and sway with the wind
It used to just be a straight line...! Now it really looks like a fishing line and it tugs like one too!
Changes
Sounds are now throttled when the same sound is playing too many times
HUD Menu Buttons go more transparent now
Minimap rendering improvements
HUD Menu Buttons no longer show shortcuts while mouse button is down so screenshots with the camera button don't show the shortcut tooltip
If you are on the same tile as another player now, you will always be rendered over them
Sakame Cowl artwork replaced and old artwork now a cash shop item
(GMs) Removed "Free Maps" message when /mapreport is used
Action Prompts are now hidden when in the middle of resource gathering minigames
Music / Song Name HUD is now disabled if music is muted
Bug Fixes
General Code Cleanup
Fixed Weapon Attack Cooldown Animation being broken for awhile now
Fixed jump animations playing while seated on mounts
Fixed a bug that made the game screen black when entering a new map sometimes
Fixed the Success Rate of Maki Hat being 1% when it should've been 100%
Damage Numbers now renders under UI Windows but above Names
Fixed Asoki Village Notice Board
Fixed crashing on login
Changed files in this update