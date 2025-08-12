 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19564544
Update notes via Steam Community

This update contains a ton of new items, improvements to the tutorial as well as small maintenance fixes from previous updates to get the game more stable for everyone!

Content

  • Added a new skippable section to the tutorial that explains Jump Dashing and Targeting

  • Added a ton of items to Crafting, Event Shop, Halloween Event, Cash Shop

    • Added Alien Parasite Hat to Halloween Event Prizes

    • Added Vigilante Bandana Mask to Weaving

    • Added Spring Yukata to Event Prize Shop

    • Added Blurry Glasses to Glasses Shop

    • Added 7 Colors of new Tenegui Towel Hats to Weaving

    • Added Stylish Kunai Pants to Weaving

    • Added Floppy Bunny Ears to Cash Shop

    • Added 3 New Hairstyles to the Cash Shop

    • Added 10 New Colors of Party Dress to the Cash Shop

    • Added Black Cowl to the Cash Shop

Features

  • Fishing Lines now have a curve and sway with the wind

    It used to just be a straight line...! Now it really looks like a fishing line and it tugs like one too!

Changes

  • Sounds are now throttled when the same sound is playing too many times

  • HUD Menu Buttons go more transparent now

  • Minimap rendering improvements

  • HUD Menu Buttons no longer show shortcuts while mouse button is down so screenshots with the camera button don't show the shortcut tooltip

  • If you are on the same tile as another player now, you will always be rendered over them

  • Sakame Cowl artwork replaced and old artwork now a cash shop item

  • (GMs) Removed "Free Maps" message when /mapreport is used

  • Action Prompts are now hidden when in the middle of resource gathering minigames

  • Music / Song Name HUD is now disabled if music is muted

Bug Fixes

  • General Code Cleanup

  • Fixed Weapon Attack Cooldown Animation being broken for awhile now

  • Fixed jump animations playing while seated on mounts

  • Fixed a bug that made the game screen black when entering a new map sometimes

  • Fixed the Success Rate of Maki Hat being 1% when it should've been 100%

  • Damage Numbers now renders under UI Windows but above Names

  • Fixed Asoki Village Notice Board

  • Fixed crashing on login

Changed files in this update

