This update contains a ton of new items, improvements to the tutorial as well as small maintenance fixes from previous updates to get the game more stable for everyone!

Added Black Cowl to the Cash Shop

Added 10 New Colors of Party Dress to the Cash Shop

Added 3 New Hairstyles to the Cash Shop

Added 7 Colors of new Tenegui Towel Hats to Weaving

Added a ton of items to Crafting, Event Shop, Halloween Event, Cash Shop

Added a new skippable section to the tutorial that explains Jump Dashing and Targeting

Fishing Lines now have a curve and sway with the wind It used to just be a straight line...! Now it really looks like a fishing line and it tugs like one too!

Sounds are now throttled when the same sound is playing too many times

HUD Menu Buttons go more transparent now

Minimap rendering improvements

HUD Menu Buttons no longer show shortcuts while mouse button is down so screenshots with the camera button don't show the shortcut tooltip

If you are on the same tile as another player now, you will always be rendered over them

Sakame Cowl artwork replaced and old artwork now a cash shop item

(GMs) Removed "Free Maps" message when /mapreport is used

Action Prompts are now hidden when in the middle of resource gathering minigames