12 August 2025 Build 19564460 Edited 12 August 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.24-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:

  • Feature: Control+F searches for factories
  • Feature: added rocket and launchpad models, launch animations, launch SFX
  • Improvement: some translations added and improved
  • Bugfix: truck miniwindow did not allow clicks on link, fixed
  • Improvement: upgraded and redesigned playtest map
  • Balance: science consumption adjusted for Rocket boosters
  • Bugfix: corrected bug where science production would be excessive after a science branch is finished
  • Improvement: added new science menu icons
  • Improvement: fixed factory textures
  • Bugfix: blueprints may be built even when missing some tech research
  • Improved: SFX improvements, better sound directionality
  • Bugfix: too many imports may be executed, even if they don't fit the destination werehouses
  • Bugfix: copied cells may remain on the map if the player exited before cancelling build
  • Bugfix: efficiency improvements introduced a bug that caused incorrect production lookup
  • Bugfix: fixes in related factory highlights


