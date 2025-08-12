- Feature: Control+F searches for factories
- Feature: added rocket and launchpad models, launch animations, launch SFX
- Improvement: some translations added and improved
- Bugfix: truck miniwindow did not allow clicks on link, fixed
- Improvement: upgraded and redesigned playtest map
- Balance: science consumption adjusted for Rocket boosters
- Bugfix: corrected bug where science production would be excessive after a science branch is finished
- Improvement: added new science menu icons
- Improvement: fixed factory textures
- Bugfix: blueprints may be built even when missing some tech research
- Improved: SFX improvements, better sound directionality
- Bugfix: too many imports may be executed, even if they don't fit the destination werehouses
- Bugfix: copied cells may remain on the map if the player exited before cancelling build
- Bugfix: efficiency improvements introduced a bug that caused incorrect production lookup
- Bugfix: fixes in related factory highlights
Playtest update notes for v0.24
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.24-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:
