12 August 2025 Build 19564418 Edited 12 August 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FEATURES

- new instant runoff election mode for Australia

IMPROVEMENTS

- party money display

FIXES

- some countries had issues when a region broke away

