12 August 2025 Build 19564346
Update notes via Steam Community



日頃より「Tree of Savior」をご愛顧いただきありがとうございます。
「Tree of Savior」運営チームです。

今回のメンテナンスで実施したアップデートパッチノートを公開いたしました。
詳細は以下のバナーから公式サイトのパッチノートをご確認ください。



今後とも「Tree of Savior」をよろしくお願い申し上げます。

「Tree of Savior」運営チーム

Changed files in this update

Windows Tree of Savior (Japanese Ver.) Content Depot 1175731
