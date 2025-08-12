 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19564289
Thank you everyone for showing up to the tournament, even though it was super scuffed. I hope everyone still had a lot of fun. There will be future for-fun tournaments in the future, so keep an eye out for them.

Again, thank you all so much for showing up and playing Wheelchair Wizards even if you weren't able to play in the tournament. We really appreciate all the support and will continue pushing ourselves to make games you all want to play.

As for now, I'm rolling out a new patch with a new projectile speed upgrade as well as some various bug fixes.

