12 August 2025 Build 19564199 Edited 12 August 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Fixed a bug where entering a certain spot in a specific area would incorrectly trigger the ending
・Fixed an issue where certain rooms could not be entered without initializing the game
・Fixed a bug where, after dying and resuming, the player could respawn inside a wall and die repeatedly

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2721891
