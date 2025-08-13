 Skip to content
13 August 2025 Build 19564146
Update notes via Steam Community

Do you know the best way to recruit new Riders?
- By leaving a STORE REVIEW :)

Update content


1) Bug Fixes & Improvements:

Season 6

- Season 6 will open on August 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM (KST).

New Map: “Water Bomb Stadium”

- Available in Quick Match, Ranked Match, and Custom Match.

Rider Score Recalibration for the New Season

- Starting from Season 6, Rider Score will be recalibrated at the beginning of each new season.

- Existing players will have their new season Rider Score recalibrated based on their previous season’s Rider Score.

2 ) Bug Fixes & Improvements :

● Stadium Introduction Voiceover

- Fixed an issue where the “Lost Temple” stadium introduction voiceover was not playing.

- Fixed an issue where stadium introduction voiceovers were not playing in Custom Match.

● Various bug fixes and feature improvements.


Changed files in this update

