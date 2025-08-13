Do you know the best way to recruit new Riders?

Update content



1) Bug Fixes & Improvements:



● Season 6

- Season 6 will open on August 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM (KST).

● New Map: “Water Bomb Stadium”

- Available in Quick Match, Ranked Match, and Custom Match.

● Rider Score Recalibration for the New Season

- Starting from Season 6, Rider Score will be recalibrated at the beginning of each new season.

- Existing players will have their new season Rider Score recalibrated based on their previous season’s Rider Score.

● Stadium Introduction Voiceover

- Fixed an issue where the “Lost Temple” stadium introduction voiceover was not playing.

- Fixed an issue where stadium introduction voiceovers were not playing in Custom Match.

● Various bug fixes and feature improvements.



