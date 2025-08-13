Do you know the best way to recruit new Riders?
Update content
1) Bug Fixes & Improvements:
● Season 6
- Season 6 will open on August 13, 2025, at 10:00 AM (KST).
● New Map: “Water Bomb Stadium”
- Available in Quick Match, Ranked Match, and Custom Match.
● Rider Score Recalibration for the New Season
- Starting from Season 6, Rider Score will be recalibrated at the beginning of each new season.
- Existing players will have their new season Rider Score recalibrated based on their previous season’s Rider Score.
2 ) Bug Fixes & Improvements :
● Stadium Introduction Voiceover
- Fixed an issue where the “Lost Temple” stadium introduction voiceover was not playing.
- Fixed an issue where stadium introduction voiceovers were not playing in Custom Match.
● Various bug fixes and feature improvements.
