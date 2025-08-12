Her Place VR – Patch Notes – August 12, 2025

New language: Brazilian Portuguese 🇧🇷



Brazilian Portuguese 🇧🇷 New mission: Strange Sounds



Strange Sounds New outfits: Latex Bunny Suit & Latex Deep-V Catsuit



Mission Flow Fixes

Fixed mission flow so the door is now properly locked before introducing yourself to Sophia.



UI & Visual Improvements

Added option to hide completed missions in the mission list.



Adjusted outfit thumbnails; fixed incorrect displays and added missing ones.



Lighting tweaks to improve visibility of Sophia.



Tweaks to the default hair material.



Added new recommended Optimal graphics preset.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where held objects were dropped when opening a door.



Fixed an issue where stepping on a physics object could cause it to disappear.



Fixed an issue where held objects could push the player.



Fixed an issue where some held objects could break Sophia’s physics.



Adjusted Sophia’s door interaction timings.



Thanks for your continued support! 💜 We're committed to makingthe best experience it can be.