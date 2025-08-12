 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19564099 Edited 12 August 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Her Place VR – Patch Notes – August 12, 2025


  • New language: Brazilian Portuguese 🇧🇷
  • New mission: Strange Sounds
  • New outfits: Latex Bunny Suit & Latex Deep-V Catsuit


Mission Flow Fixes

  • Fixed mission flow so the door is now properly locked before introducing yourself to Sophia.


UI & Visual Improvements

  • Added option to hide completed missions in the mission list.
  • Adjusted outfit thumbnails; fixed incorrect displays and added missing ones.
  • Lighting tweaks to improve visibility of Sophia.
  • Tweaks to the default hair material.
  • Added new recommended Optimal graphics preset.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where held objects were dropped when opening a door.
  • Fixed an issue where stepping on a physics object could cause it to disappear.
  • Fixed an issue where held objects could push the player.
  • Fixed an issue where some held objects could break Sophia’s physics.
  • Adjusted Sophia’s door interaction timings.


Thanks for your continued support! 💜 We're committed to making Her Place VR the best experience it can be.
If you have suggestions or encounter any issues, please share your feedback on the Steam forums.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3594191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link