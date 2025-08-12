默认版本
在游戏开启的主界面添加了“测试分支邀请”的介绍入口，且提供了如何进入测试分支的图文教学
测试分支
强化了略过演武模式的按钮醒目程度以及未通关演武模式时的系统提示
迭代了演武中教学文本和视频内容与当前版本不符合的部分内容
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
在游戏开启的主界面添加了“测试分支邀请”的介绍入口，且提供了如何进入测试分支的图文教学
强化了略过演武模式的按钮醒目程度以及未通关演武模式时的系统提示
迭代了演武中教学文本和视频内容与当前版本不符合的部分内容
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update