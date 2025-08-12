 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19564098 Edited 12 August 2025 – 10:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

默认版本

  1. 在游戏开启的主界面添加了“测试分支邀请”的介绍入口，且提供了如何进入测试分支的图文教学

测试分支

  1. 强化了略过演武模式的按钮醒目程度以及未通关演武模式时的系统提示

  2. 迭代了演武中教学文本和视频内容与当前版本不符合的部分内容

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit The Scroll Of Taiwu Alpha Depot 838351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link