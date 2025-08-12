lone.AI 1.2.0 Update
Modules
- NEW Explosive Shots Module: Basic shots explode.
- NEW Explosive Charge Module: Spawn explosions every 15 seconds.
- NEW Explosive Pickups Module: Pickups will explode on enemies.
- Including all modules this brings the total number to 63.
Other
- NEW Darkness Anomaly: Rare chance for the game to become shrouded in darkness.
- Boss: Increased boss bullets per shot at 15, 20, and 25 wins.
- Fixed the Midway Casino run mission to complete properly.
- Fixed the display of enemy striker names.
- Made some minor optimizations.
- Other minor bug fixes and changes.
