POPULAR TODAY
12 August 2025 Build 19564076 Edited 12 August 2025 – 07:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

lone.AI 1.2.0 Update


Modules

  • NEW Explosive Shots Module: Basic shots explode.
  • NEW Explosive Charge Module: Spawn explosions every 15 seconds.
  • NEW Explosive Pickups Module: Pickups will explode on enemies.
  • Including all modules this brings the total number to 63.

Other

  • NEW Darkness Anomaly: Rare chance for the game to become shrouded in darkness.
  • Boss: Increased boss bullets per shot at 15, 20, and 25 wins.
  • Fixed the Midway Casino run mission to complete properly.
  • Fixed the display of enemy striker names.
  • Made some minor optimizations.
  • Other minor bug fixes and changes.


Digital Drank

Changed files in this update

