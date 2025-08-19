This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, brave adventurers!

Huge thank you to everyone who is participating in the beta test! It means a lot to us and we deeply appreciate all the feedback and bug reports you've been sending our way.

⚒️ Adjustments

Added 3 new treasures: " Cursed Evil Box ": For every cursed item in your inventory, increases final damage by 4%. " Thunder Chain ": Every 8 seconds, releases a chain lightning to all nearby enemies. When it hits an enemy affected by Electrocution, there's a chance to generate an additional chain lightning that can link back to you. " Corroded Cryovore's Ivory ": Wound health starts recovering immediately, with a 200% increase in wound recovery speed. Wound-to-health conversion rate is increased by 30%. Cursed Effect: Consuming mana converts 20% of your current health into wound health (this effect counts as taking damage). Cooldown: 3 seconds.

Reduced how much your current build affects what treasures you find.

Slightly increased the drop rates of Soul Crystals, Magic Iron Ingots, and Phantom Coins during the run.

Reduced the price of " Expansion Pouch " in shops from 100 → 60. Each purchase increases the cost by 10 Soul Crystals (maximum of 100 Soul Crystals).

Reduced the price of " Chaos Rune Stone " from 45 → 40.

Adjusted the effect of " Flame Aura ": Fire attribute value increased from 15 → 20. Each layer of aura boosts fire attribute damage by 10% → 40%.

Changed the curse effect "Cannot Crit" from "Cursed Area" to "Crit Rate reduced by 50%."

Adjusted effects of Nailu Runes: Player's 10 Nailu Rune effect adjusted to "Fire a set of rune bullets every 100 → 60 mana consumed." Base damage per Nailu Rune bullet increased from 6 → 7.

Adjusted effects of Ashil Runes: 10 Rune Slash chance reduced from 25% → 18%. Adjusted Rune Slash damage mechanism, reducing its dependency on triggering attack multipliers. Base damage per Ashil Rune Slash increased from +5 → +10.



Armor Adjustments: “ Ironforge Knight’s Armor ”: Increases Flame Aura stacks from 2 → 3 after using a skill.

Musket Adjustments: Shotgun module damage coefficient increased from 105% → 113%. Rifle module damage coefficient increased from 200% → 208%. Hand Cannon module damage coefficient increased from 250% → 270%. Rapid-Fire Gun module damage coefficient increased from 72% → 80%. Laser module damage coefficient increased from 190% → 195%. Enchant “ Dodge Boosts Attack ” adjusted from 15/20/25% → 10/14/18%. Enchant “ Attack boost per hit, up to 35% ” adjusted to “up to 25%”. Enchant “ Last bullet damage bonus ” adjusted from 70/85/100% → 60/70/80%. “ Lucky Hunter ” Imprint “ Lucky Bullet ” chance reduced from 25% → 20%. Adjusted elemental support shot multipliers: Fire 400% → 300%, Ice 280% → 300%, Poison 100% → 30%, Electric 100% → 10%. “ Special Gunner ” Imprint grenade damage multiplier increased from 140% → 150%. Musket skill “ Magic Crystal Focus ” mana cost increased from 12 → 20 per second.

Staff Adjustments: Satellite attribute multiplier increased from 35% → 40%. Enchant “Consume energy to generate 1/1/2/2 satellites for 5/6/7/8 seconds” adjusted to “Generate 1/1/1 satellite for 5/6/7 seconds.” Quality adjusted to “Rare/Epic/Legendary”. Adjusted values of Thunderclap and Electric Flower in the “Spirit Stone” skill to match those triggered by treasures.

Added a feature to add teammates as Steam friends in Adventure Records (old records are invalid).

Added support for repeatedly inheriting old save files. Directly select the fourth save slot to start Beta Test.

Treasure Adjustments:

Removed “Scorching Flint”.

“Ring of Life Arcane”: Base effect now fires a set of rune bullets every 3 seconds. Unlock effect adjusted to "Reduces required Blue + Green Runes to 20."

“Ivilia's Torrent Lantern”: Unlock effect changed to "For every 3 Rune Shocks triggered, up to 5 summoned creatures will trigger a secondary Rune Shock."

“Lightning Scale”: Thunderclap chance increased from 6% → 10%.

“Dangerous Ignition Potion”: Added unlock effect "When Red + Green Runes are ≥25, Poison Cloud has a 40% chance not to dissipate upon detonation."

Renamed “Executioner's Cloak” to “Fallen Mage's Cloak”.

“Rune Bullet Amplifier”: Maximum damage boost reduced from 40% → 45%.

“Nairu Rune Amulet”: Damage bonus per 35 → 30 mana consumed increased to 2%.

“Rune Echo Stone”: Effect adjusted to "Fire a set of rune bullets after using a skill. Cooldown: 4 seconds." Item rarity adjusted to "Rare".

“Lightning-Drawing Dart”: Renamed to “ Thunder Rune Pendant ”. Effect adjusted to "After firing 18 rune bullets, fire 6 special electric bullets. Triggers a lightning strike on hit." Rarity adjusted to "Epic".

“Thunder Dart”: Effect adjusted to "35% chance to generate an electric flower on a lightning strike".

“Thunder Rune Pendant”: Effect adjusted to "Fires a rune bullet after activating an electric flower".

“Crystal Dragon Claw”: Recharge time reduced from 4 → 2 seconds. Special attack consumes 2 → 3 charges (max charges increased from 4 → 6). Thunderclap chance increased from 6% → 12%.

“Lightning Bottle”: Max charges reduced from 9 → 6.

“Static Rune Handkerchief”: Added effect "Fire a rune bullet when applying Electrocution."

“Tome of Thunder”: Electric damage boost per 200 → 100 mana consumed increased to 10%.

“Static Leg Ornament”: Electric flower generated every 12 → 10 meters moved.

“Thunder Spirit's Head Ring”: Unlock effect adjusted to "Automatically activates the oldest electric flower when exceeding the cap."

“Thunder-Overflowing Talisman”: Effect adjusted to "Activates all nearby electric flowers after activating 15".

“Electricity-Storing Stone”: Effect adjusted to "Each activated electric flower increases electric damage by 2% (stacks up to 12 times, lasts 7 seconds)".

“Thunder Brooch”: Damage reduction for repeated electric flower attacks increased from 60% → 65%.

“Invisible Blade”: Base damage increased from 200 → 400. Rune multiplier increased from 6 → 25.

“Flint Dagger”: Effect adjusted to "Turns rune bullets into fire-type. Adds +8 base damage per Ashil Rune. Fires a rune bullet when applying Combustion".

“Dragon's Flame Boot (L)”: Fire attribute boost increased from 30% → 40%.

“High-purity Saltpeter”: Effect adjusted to "All three runes increase Combustion damage by 2% → 2.5%".

“Broken Demon Blade”: Trigger method changed from Light/Heavy Attack to Direct Attack. Required attacks reduced from 20 → 12. Ghost damage increased by 50% and counts as Direct Attack.

“Cursed Pocket Watch”: Periodic trigger time reduced from 30 → 20 seconds.

“Cursed Spellbook”: Final damage boost for rune bullets increased from 25% → 30%.

“Cursed Rusty Blade”: Final damage boost for Rune Slash increased from 25% → 30%.

“Glacial Maledict Blade”: Damage based on 400% → 350% shield.

“Avali's Frozen Shield”: Shield per stack reduced from 2% → 1% max HP. Stack cap reduced from 30% → 25%. Starting shield in new areas reduced from 20% → 15%. Damage reduced from 800% → 600%.

“Parati's Rune Shield”: Max HP bonus reduced from 30 + Green Runes × 2 → 30 + Green Runes × 1.

🐛 Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the healing effect of the treasure “Blunted Horn of the Malbeast” did not immediately take effect after removing the curse.

Fixed an issue with “Destiny Coin” where the trigger chance and special effects were abnormal after reaching 15 Red Runes.

Fixed an issue where “Soul-Siphoning Wedge” continuously displayed healing effects.

Fixed an incorrect Rune count for “Dull Soul Stone Chunk”.

Fixed a game freeze caused by “Parati's Key”.

Fixed an issue where the Nightmare Puppet's aerial special attack "Flying Kick" could not trigger jump attack effects.

Fixed an issue where other lantern summons’ aerial special attacks were incorrectly replaced with the Nightmare Puppet’s exclusive "Flying Kick".

Attempted to fix occasional game freezes when picking up items.

Attempted to fix a progression halt caused by the boss “Nightmare Maid’s Panther Knight” not attacking.

Fixed an issue where the monster “Ruins Guardian” could not throw projectiles after transforming into a crystal.

Fixed an issue where allied NPCs occasionally failed to attack.

Fixed an issue where an uninteractable object occasionally appeared in scenes.

Fixed an issue with tracking activations of “Emergency First Aid Device” when resuming the game.

Fixed camera restriction issues in certain levels when resuming the game.

Fixed incorrect camp level display in multiplayer Adventure Logs.

Fixed incorrect teammate Rune unlock notifications in multiplayer games.

Fixed an issue where players who temporarily left during a boss intro animation would lose their leave status.

Your courage fuels our updates—so keep storming those dungeons, keep sending that feedback, and we’ll keep making Lost Castle 2 even better!

See you in the depths… and don’t forget to bring extra lantern oil. 🕯️⚔️







