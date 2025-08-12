- Add carpet bombing to bombardier ball ability

- Add a couple new sounds

- Add new emote (just on ladybug for now because the emote select isn't done yet)

- Nerf tiger beetle rewind cooldown and max rewind time

- Fungus beetle now spawns mushroom in front of him on ground

- Fixed rhino spike spawn direction lag

- Fix egypt hill collisions

- Fix velocity transferring at round start

- Fix click beetle outline

- Fix earthboring beetle floating with ball by spamming ramp