- Add carpet bombing to bombardier ball ability
- Add a couple new sounds
- Add new emote (just on ladybug for now because the emote select isn't done yet)
- Nerf tiger beetle rewind cooldown and max rewind time
- Fungus beetle now spawns mushroom in front of him on ground
- Fixed rhino spike spawn direction lag
- Fix egypt hill collisions
- Fix velocity transferring at round start
- Fix click beetle outline
- Fix earthboring beetle floating with ball by spamming ramp
Patch notes 8/11/2025
