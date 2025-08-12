 Skip to content
Major 12 August 2025 Build 19563870 Edited 12 August 2025 – 17:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Darkwater's first major update - INVASION - is available now!

This update focuses on improving many aspects of the gameplay loop, including new enemies, locations, system mechanics, and more.

Some highlights include:

  • Stealth system - players can now crouch, and a visual indicator has been added that denotes how sneaky you are being. Enemy AI has also been adjusted to react to sound, allowing you to avoid engagements.

  • New enemies - four new aquatic creatures will roam the vacant outposts, some more dangerous than others.

  • New Leviathan - The Kraken. This monolithic creature will capture your submarine with its tentacles that are capable of piercing the hull. Avoid at all costs.

  • New Submarine Equipment - Arm your sub with Depth Charges and Explosive Harpoons, craft supplies equipment from the medical bay crafting bench, and install the new Command Room ship module - now available from the shop.

  • Harpoon Gun - A new heavy duty rifle that can be found inside outposts that propels harpoons at terminal velocity.

  • New District to explore - Frontier

  • Biomes - Four new biomes to explore while navigating districts. This combined with 9 new variations of pirate submarines have been detected searching the depths adds a lot more variety (and danger) to naval combat.

And that is just scratching the surface. Check out the full patch notes below.

Patch Notes Version 0.4.18 - INVASION

General

  • Sneaking mechanic implemented. Players can now crouch and a a visual indicator is now visible on the HUD that shows how much attention you are drawing to yourself, making it easier to avoid encounters.

  • Game now refreshes upon entering a new district to improve overall game and network stability.

  • Can no longer consume items at full health. No more accidents!

  • Clients now see a locked screen in the lobby for the host settings.

  • New emails added to the terminals.

  • Hacking minigame has been made slightly more difficult on Easy. Path length increased: 4 -> 5

  • Stampers glow effect slightly reduced.

  • New items can now be displayed on the tool board: Wrench, Squeaky Hammer, Harpoon Gun.

  • Mice now scream upon falling into the abyss.

  • Mice no longer run out of stamina.

Submarine Systems

  • New submarine system: Command Room.

  • New crew damaging weapons (Explosive Harpoons, Depth Charges) now deal bonus damage against leviathans (+50%).

  • Medium Arsenal Double Shotgun count reduced: 2 -> 1

  • Medium Arsenal Shotgun Ammo count reduced: 16 -> 8

  • Player and enemy diver locations and health now display on combat screen.

  • 9 new enemy submarines implemented.

Submarine Weapons

  • New weapon: Depth Charge Mk.1, Depth Charge Mk.2, Explosive Harpoon Mk.1, Explosive Harpoon Mk.2.

  • Certain weapons can now deal crew damage. Watch that friendly fire!

  • New leviathan weapon: Ink Blob, Tentacle, Barnacle

  • Submarine weapons that deal no water or system damage no longer disable lights in the targeted room.

  • New explosion effect for weapons that deal crew damage

Enemies

  • New alien enemy: Jumbo Crab

  • New alien enemy: Tentacle

  • New alien enemy: Stalker (Angler variant)

  • New alien enemy: Sanctum Crab (Yeti Crab variant)

  • Angler health increased: 150 -> 170

  • Enemy hearing mechanic implemented - Certain enemies will now react to sounds.

  • Yeti Crab renamed to Burrow Crab

  • Burrow Crab health reduced: 60 -> 35

  • Burrow Crab damage reduced: 10 -> 8

  • Burrow Crab death animation updated

  • Enemy submarine divers AI updated

  • Alien spawning improved. Difficult enemies won't appear early, and will appear more frequently the further players progress

  • Can no longer strike dead enemies

  • Enemy divers now drop items

Leviathans

  • New leviathan added: Kraken

  • New Kraken combat sound track added

Biomes

  • Biomes implemented

  • New Biomes: Geothermic Vent Field, Seismic Rift, Nesting Grounds

Items

  • Harpoon Gun implemented

  • Harpoon (ammo) implemented

  • Harpoon added to Industrial_Small spawning pool

  • Harpoon Gun added to Industrial_Large spawning pool

Districts

  • New district: Frontier

  • Abandoned, Quarantined, and Mining District descriptions updated

  • Abandoned District and Quarantined District now contain Leviathan encounters

Outposts

  • Mine Outposts now spawn lower than other outposts, with a longer ladder down

  • Max outpost size slightly decreased

  • Locked Room quests can now spawn in factories

Optimization

  • Game size reduced by nearly half: 10.2 GB -> 5.16 GB

  • Should see improved loading times, performance, and reduction in crashes

  • AI network positioning optimized

Settings/UI

  • Brightness slider added to menu

  • A notification now displays when there are insufficient credits to hire players back

  • Added a fade when restarting a match

  • Hitting back on settings menu now properly brings you to the previous screen, instead of always bringing you to the main screen

  • No longer displays confirmation warning when exiting tutorial

  • Region code for USA East updated: "US" -> "USE"

  • Soviet Colour Theme slightly changed

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where some players saw the Breaker arcade game/hacking minigame broken

  • Fixed half-man half-rat abomination spawning when dying in a pneumatic launcher

  • Switching items while blocking will no longer cause players to block when equipping a new item

  • Can no longer retrieve a heavy item from a storage container while already holding another heavy item

  • Dead enemy's positions are no longer updated over the network

  • Fixed issue where leaks generated on walls would visually remove nearby water

  • Sticker cabinet now displays selected sticker

  • Inventory no longer displays in mouse mode when getting killed using a terminal

  • Fixed issue where players would be disconnected from terminals after another player died

  • Dying in a manned torpedo while returning to the submarine no longer gives the player massive arms

  • Fixed collider issue in Medbay room

  • Fixed floating decor in Medbay room

  • Decor in research rooms updated

  • Empty save files now include "(Empty)" on start

  • Buttons no longer highlight/play a hover sound when game is minimized/not in focus

  • Match now closes faster for clients when the host quits

  • Fixed bug where large player submarines weren't properly being sent over the network

  • Fixed collider issues in PublicBathroom_00(2x4)

  • Fixed issue with sending player submarine data to hot-joining players

  • Fixed issue with water in outposts not always displaying for clients

  • Fixed issue where bomb in Bomb Quest Room would sometimes not deal damage to nearby players

  • Fixed issue with items dropped on catwalks hovering

  • Game now properly tracks when clients eat tubeworms

  • Players no longer hold phantom items for other players after dying

  • Hacking minigame for Locked Rooms now locks out clients after reaching 0

  • Fixed player storage issue not updating for clients in store

  • Fixed LOD item appearing in automatic pump room

  • Fixed issue with graphics setting not auto applying on start

  • Resetting Submarine in shop after using the crew hire lever now properly accounts for the crew hire fee

  • Fixed issue with many outpost room colliders/lighting breaking

  • Fixed issue where run stats weren't properly saved/loaded between runs

  • Fixed store player warning not fitting on screen properly for Russian language

  • Fixed issue with mouse scream not playing properly for clients

  • Fixed issue where explosives (fuel barrel, naval mine) wouldn't damage players after exploding when shot at

  • Reloading a save file will now load the correct seed for the district

  • Fixed broken searchable briefcases

  • Fixed lighting issues on lower graphics settings when docking with final outpost

  • Fixed store warning display issue

  • Fixed issue with submarine storage not updating in store after submarine reset

  • Fixed issue with many outpost room colliders/lighting breaking

  • Fixed collider issue in room Machinery(4x6)

  • Fixed collider issues in room FactoryHall_00(3x3)

  • Fixed issue where search animation could keep playing after dying

  • Mice no longer make footstep noises for other clients

  • Fixed colliders metal bars in the rooms: ResearchCell_00(2x3), ResearchCell_01(2x3), ResearchCell_02(2x3), PenalHall_00(5x4), PenalHall_01(5x4)

  • Fixed issue where key rebinding overlay would remain on the screen when trying to bind an action to the escape key

  • Final Laboratory light no longer makes player submarine water green

  • Final Laboratory light no longer clips through bottom of submarine

  • Wall behind ladder in OutpostEntrance_Factory(3x3) no longer generates wall decor (will no longer clip with neon sign)

  • Fixed weird item spawn in LockedRoom_00(3x4)

  • Fixed issue with Soviet Residential outposts not generating properly

  • Mice can no longer get stuck in metal bars in room HoldingCells(3x5)

  • Players can no longer clip through metal bars in room HoldingCells(3x5)

  • Fixed settings menu not displaying correct screen mode setting

  • Fixed issue where medium difficulty wasn't generating a longer hacking path (bomb hacking, locked storage door hacking)

  • Fixed item highlight effect now covering full item for storage/vending machine display

  • Player's can no longer cast a shadow on themselves with a lantern

  • Bomb rooms and locked rooms can no longer spawn together

  • Fixed player corpse hitbox. Helmet should clip through objects less often

  • Fixed issue with tutorial indicator not displaying Ammo Indicator and Torpedo Hatch correctly

  • Water no longer generates at the bottom of the ladder after beating game

  • Can no longer boost pressure in engine room of enemy submarines

  • FPS cap in settings no longer displays "MISSING" on first play

  • Neon exit signs should no longer clip with environment

  • Store warning message now displays correctly in all languages

  • Fixed issue where unfilled item stacks wouldn't update properly when picking up an item when player's inventory was full

  • Mice no longer make footstep sounds

  • Submarine inventory display now gets updated when submarine is reset

  • Fixed issue where sonar map quest marker wouldn't display sometimes

  • Can now shoot down the hatch into outposts

  • Stampers arcade score now displays values >= 1000 properly

  • Fixed long microphone names not displaying correctly in settings menu

  • Fixed issue where heavy item inventory locks would stop displaying after encountering an enemy submarine

  • Diver icons now properly display players who board enemy submarines

  • Bottom airlock rotation is no longer determined by the rotation of the piloting room, instead having a fixed rotation (should no longer clip into walls)

  • Docking at final laboratory no longer triggers players to respawn

  • Rooms with alarms in them that spawn in outposts (Lighting Room) now have a muffled effect

  • Fixed issue where damaged Lighting Room in outposts could display incorrect emergency light colour

  • Fixed locked room doors closing after moving too far away from them

  • Enemy divers now properly drop new items in diver item pool

  • Fixed issue with blood not despawning in store

  • Can no longer charge retreat bar in boss fight

  • Fixed issue of missing collider on store crew door after exiting and reentering store

  • Fixed issue with enemy submarine not generating on the GovernmentCheckpoint_00 event

  • Fixed issue where Locked Storage Room Quest doors would close if a player moved too far away from them

  • Fixed urchin heard bug when picking up items next to urchins

  • Fixed issues with crew damage weapons damaging leviathans

  • Fixed issue with divers not dying properly

  • Blood effects no longer persist through stores

  • Colliders fixed in ShaftT_00(3x3) and ShaftBend_00(3x3)

  • Fixed issue where enemies hitpoints were capped at 100. Some enemy hitpoints have been reduced as a result.

  • Fixed urchin spawning bug

  • Fixed weird enemy spawn location issues

  • Fixed blurry harpoon gun/ammo sprites

  • Fixed fuel container collider in Stirling Engine

  • Fixed issue where items could be picked up through certain colliders

  • Pump Shotguns sold in vending machines now contain full ammo

  • Grapple Harpoon Mk.1 should now appear in shops

  • Fixed issue where players could hear mice speak

  • Fixed AI pathfinding collision issues in VentilationRoom(3x2) and VentilationRoom(3x4)

  • Fixed issue with players teleporting to Pneumatic Launcher after dying inside of one and then docking at a store

INVASION builds on much of the framework we rolled out as part of the Community Updates we deployed earlier this year, and will continue to be expanded upon in future updates. If you haven't played since that launch, there is even more to explore than what this update offers, including new room tiles, player customization, bug fixes, and more.

As part of the update, Darkwater will be 20% off until August 19 @ 10AM PT, so assemble your crew and dive together.

Consider reporting any bugs encountered, joining the discussion on Discord, and leaving a review if you are enjoying the update.

- Playstack & Targon Studios

