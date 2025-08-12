Darkwater's first major update - INVASION - is available now!

This update focuses on improving many aspects of the gameplay loop, including new enemies, locations, system mechanics, and more.

Some highlights include:

Biomes - Four new biomes to explore while navigating districts. This combined with 9 new variations of pirate submarines have been detected searching the depths adds a lot more variety (and danger) to naval combat.

New District to explore - Frontier

Harpoon Gun - A new heavy duty rifle that can be found inside outposts that propels harpoons at terminal velocity.

New Submarine Equipment - Arm your sub with Depth Charges and Explosive Harpoons, craft supplies equipment from the medical bay crafting bench, and install the new Command Room ship module - now available from the shop.

New Leviathan - The Kraken. This monolithic creature will capture your submarine with its tentacles that are capable of piercing the hull. Avoid at all costs.

New enemies - four new aquatic creatures will roam the vacant outposts, some more dangerous than others.

Stealth system - players can now crouch, and a visual indicator has been added that denotes how sneaky you are being. Enemy AI has also been adjusted to react to sound, allowing you to avoid engagements.

And that is just scratching the surface. Check out the full patch notes below.

Mice no longer run out of stamina.

Mice now scream upon falling into the abyss.

New items can now be displayed on the tool board: Wrench, Squeaky Hammer, Harpoon Gun.

Hacking minigame has been made slightly more difficult on Easy. Path length increased: 4 -> 5

New emails added to the terminals.

Clients now see a locked screen in the lobby for the host settings.

Can no longer consume items at full health. No more accidents!

Game now refreshes upon entering a new district to improve overall game and network stability.

Sneaking mechanic implemented. Players can now crouch and a a visual indicator is now visible on the HUD that shows how much attention you are drawing to yourself, making it easier to avoid encounters.

Player and enemy diver locations and health now display on combat screen.

New crew damaging weapons (Explosive Harpoons, Depth Charges) now deal bonus damage against leviathans (+50%).

New explosion effect for weapons that deal crew damage

Submarine weapons that deal no water or system damage no longer disable lights in the targeted room.

Certain weapons can now deal crew damage. Watch that friendly fire!

Can no longer strike dead enemies

Alien spawning improved. Difficult enemies won't appear early, and will appear more frequently the further players progress

Enemy hearing mechanic implemented - Certain enemies will now react to sounds.

Abandoned District and Quarantined District now contain Leviathan encounters

Locked Room quests can now spawn in factories

Mine Outposts now spawn lower than other outposts, with a longer ladder down

Should see improved loading times, performance, and reduction in crashes

Game size reduced by nearly half: 10.2 GB -> 5.16 GB

Region code for USA East updated: "US" -> "USE"

No longer displays confirmation warning when exiting tutorial

Hitting back on settings menu now properly brings you to the previous screen, instead of always bringing you to the main screen

A notification now displays when there are insufficient credits to hire players back

Fixed issue where some players saw the Breaker arcade game/hacking minigame broken

Fixed half-man half-rat abomination spawning when dying in a pneumatic launcher

Switching items while blocking will no longer cause players to block when equipping a new item

Can no longer retrieve a heavy item from a storage container while already holding another heavy item

Dead enemy's positions are no longer updated over the network

Fixed issue where leaks generated on walls would visually remove nearby water

Sticker cabinet now displays selected sticker

Inventory no longer displays in mouse mode when getting killed using a terminal

Fixed issue where players would be disconnected from terminals after another player died

Dying in a manned torpedo while returning to the submarine no longer gives the player massive arms

Fixed collider issue in Medbay room

Fixed floating decor in Medbay room

Decor in research rooms updated

Empty save files now include "(Empty)" on start

Buttons no longer highlight/play a hover sound when game is minimized/not in focus

Match now closes faster for clients when the host quits

Fixed bug where large player submarines weren't properly being sent over the network

Fixed collider issues in PublicBathroom_00(2x4)

Fixed issue with sending player submarine data to hot-joining players

Fixed issue with water in outposts not always displaying for clients

Fixed issue where bomb in Bomb Quest Room would sometimes not deal damage to nearby players

Fixed issue with items dropped on catwalks hovering

Game now properly tracks when clients eat tubeworms

Players no longer hold phantom items for other players after dying

Hacking minigame for Locked Rooms now locks out clients after reaching 0

Fixed player storage issue not updating for clients in store

Fixed LOD item appearing in automatic pump room

Fixed issue with graphics setting not auto applying on start

Resetting Submarine in shop after using the crew hire lever now properly accounts for the crew hire fee

Fixed issue with many outpost room colliders/lighting breaking

Fixed issue where run stats weren't properly saved/loaded between runs

Fixed store player warning not fitting on screen properly for Russian language

Fixed issue with mouse scream not playing properly for clients

Fixed issue where explosives (fuel barrel, naval mine) wouldn't damage players after exploding when shot at

Reloading a save file will now load the correct seed for the district

Fixed broken searchable briefcases

Fixed lighting issues on lower graphics settings when docking with final outpost

Fixed store warning display issue

Fixed issue with submarine storage not updating in store after submarine reset

Fixed issue with many outpost room colliders/lighting breaking

Fixed collider issue in room Machinery(4x6)

Fixed collider issues in room FactoryHall_00(3x3)

Fixed issue where search animation could keep playing after dying

Mice no longer make footstep noises for other clients

Fixed colliders metal bars in the rooms: ResearchCell_00(2x3), ResearchCell_01(2x3), ResearchCell_02(2x3), PenalHall_00(5x4), PenalHall_01(5x4)

Fixed issue where key rebinding overlay would remain on the screen when trying to bind an action to the escape key

Final Laboratory light no longer makes player submarine water green

Final Laboratory light no longer clips through bottom of submarine

Wall behind ladder in OutpostEntrance_Factory(3x3) no longer generates wall decor (will no longer clip with neon sign)

Fixed weird item spawn in LockedRoom_00(3x4)

Fixed issue with Soviet Residential outposts not generating properly

Mice can no longer get stuck in metal bars in room HoldingCells(3x5)

Players can no longer clip through metal bars in room HoldingCells(3x5)

Fixed settings menu not displaying correct screen mode setting

Fixed issue where medium difficulty wasn't generating a longer hacking path (bomb hacking, locked storage door hacking)

Fixed item highlight effect now covering full item for storage/vending machine display

Player's can no longer cast a shadow on themselves with a lantern

Bomb rooms and locked rooms can no longer spawn together

Fixed player corpse hitbox. Helmet should clip through objects less often

Fixed issue with tutorial indicator not displaying Ammo Indicator and Torpedo Hatch correctly

Water no longer generates at the bottom of the ladder after beating game

Can no longer boost pressure in engine room of enemy submarines

FPS cap in settings no longer displays "MISSING" on first play

Neon exit signs should no longer clip with environment

Store warning message now displays correctly in all languages

Fixed issue where unfilled item stacks wouldn't update properly when picking up an item when player's inventory was full

Mice no longer make footstep sounds

Submarine inventory display now gets updated when submarine is reset

Fixed issue where sonar map quest marker wouldn't display sometimes

Can now shoot down the hatch into outposts

Stampers arcade score now displays values >= 1000 properly

Fixed long microphone names not displaying correctly in settings menu

Fixed issue where heavy item inventory locks would stop displaying after encountering an enemy submarine

Diver icons now properly display players who board enemy submarines

Bottom airlock rotation is no longer determined by the rotation of the piloting room, instead having a fixed rotation (should no longer clip into walls)

Docking at final laboratory no longer triggers players to respawn

Rooms with alarms in them that spawn in outposts (Lighting Room) now have a muffled effect

Fixed issue where damaged Lighting Room in outposts could display incorrect emergency light colour

Fixed locked room doors closing after moving too far away from them

Enemy divers now properly drop new items in diver item pool

Fixed issue with blood not despawning in store

Can no longer charge retreat bar in boss fight

Fixed issue of missing collider on store crew door after exiting and reentering store

Fixed issue with enemy submarine not generating on the GovernmentCheckpoint_00 event

Fixed issue where Locked Storage Room Quest doors would close if a player moved too far away from them

Fixed urchin heard bug when picking up items next to urchins

Fixed issues with crew damage weapons damaging leviathans

Fixed issue with divers not dying properly

Blood effects no longer persist through stores

Colliders fixed in ShaftT_00(3x3) and ShaftBend_00(3x3)

Fixed issue where enemies hitpoints were capped at 100. Some enemy hitpoints have been reduced as a result.

Fixed urchin spawning bug

Fixed weird enemy spawn location issues

Fixed blurry harpoon gun/ammo sprites

Fixed fuel container collider in Stirling Engine

Fixed issue where items could be picked up through certain colliders

Pump Shotguns sold in vending machines now contain full ammo

Grapple Harpoon Mk.1 should now appear in shops

Fixed issue where players could hear mice speak

Fixed AI pathfinding collision issues in VentilationRoom(3x2) and VentilationRoom(3x4)