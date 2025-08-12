We have a new update, 1.4.0, and things are about to get dangerous!Introducing an all-new zone: Danger Zone!This update brings in a brand new zone to the game for those that have completed the main game and are looking for that little extra challenge. Danger Zone brings together elements across all the other zones to devise some of the toughest challenges yet, and also a new boss battle!Danger Zone will finally bring you face to face with Orbert, the ominously following floating orb that watches over your progress throughout the different zones (and may or may not have had a tough time in the end).Can you make it through the Danger Zone?On top of that, this update also focuses on quality of life improvements and polishing. There are also some bug fixes included.- Certain levels got a small adjustment- Adjustments for unlocking certain achievements- Save data improvements- Texture improvements- Bug fixesAs well as some preparations under the hood for the what's next!