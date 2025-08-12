🎉 The new area “Shibuya” is finally open!

🏆 Ranking feature added!

🎵 New music added

Other updates

The timer stops while a boss is active.



Occasionally, “Cupcakes” will appear on the map.

🧁 If you find one, lucky you! It increases both your max HP and current HP by 0.5 each. Don’t miss them!



⚔️ New enhancement

“Attack Power +[α]”



🔨 New materials

Brick



Spirit Nest Core



Spirit Gold Thread





🐞 Bug fixes

Fixed incorrect layer display on the result screen



Fixed incorrect amount of money displayed on the result screen



Fixed a bug where Tangerine’s attack effect remained visible after the attack ended



Fixed incorrect descriptions regarding size increase per equipment level



Fixed incorrect Japanese names for the 5-stage boss in the “Shinjuku” area



Fixed bug where pocket and bag second-stage capacity upgrades were not applied correctly



Fixed incorrect supplement descriptions



Fixed timing and enhancement status issues with axe shockwave activation



Fixed issues with grenade range and firing speed improvements



Fixed bug where grenade explosions did not damage obstacles



Fixed bug where lip cream’s effect was reversed



✨ With gratitude

Hello everyone!Thank you for playing my game.I’ve released an update, and here are the details!A brand-new area, “Shibuya,” has been added.To unlock it, you must clear the third underground layer of “Shinjuku.”Be sure to give it a try!You can now view your position along with the players before and after you, as well as the top rankings in all categories.You can access this from the button on the bottom left of the base camp screen.The new track “Red Dot” has been added.All music in “Denrei Survivors,” including the title, stage, and boss themes, is composed by NIYMORIY, a talented musician.Their high-quality, richly textured compositions add even more depth to the game’s unique atmosphere and enhance immersion!Also, some of you may have noticed that the current track’s title now appears in the upper right corner of the screen whenever music plays.Please enjoy the music alongside your gameplay!Thank you to everyone who reported bugs, posted screenshots on social media, uploaded gameplay videos, and streamed the game!Also, a heartfelt thanks to everyone who left Steam reviews!My review count has jumped from zero to over ten!If you haven’t left a Steam review yet, please consider doing so!Even a short comment like “Wow!” or “There was a huge guy!” would make me very happy and greatly encourage me!I will continue updating the game to make your adventure even hotter and more enjoyable.Please look forward to it!