13 August 2025 Build 19563778 Edited 13 August 2025 – 01:59:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fix: After all exquisite queen beds were set to prioritize childbearing age, lords were unable to allocate beds.
Bug Fix: Wisdom Gems disappeared after the Stoneman died.
Optimization: Couples who are not of childbearing age will not be automatically switched to queen beds.
Optimization: Added Life Fruit and Forget Worry Fruit to production and trade restrictions.

