21 August 2025 Build 19563760 Edited 21 August 2025 – 19:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Blast Rush Classic 1.1.12 is now available.

Details:

  • Fixed an issue with triggering Manual Hyperdodge after it was activated.

  • Swapped Confirm/Cancel on the keyboard mapping from Z/X to X/Z.

  • Control remappings are now saved to the system registry (i.e., not to cloud).

  • Fixed an issue with the How To Play scene's display on ultrawide resolutions.

  • Minor graphics tweaks.

New Price for Blast Rush Classic

Blast Rush LS is out now, and includes the original Blast Rush in "Classic" mode. Given that, we're dropping Blast Rush Classic's base price to USD $0.99 (and international equivalents) from here on.

We encourage everyone who has Blast Rush Classic to give Blast Rush LS a try -- you can download the BRLS Demo to sample what's new and improved, and wishlist or purchase if you like what you see!

Thanks for your support,

Your Friends at BDog
(Follow on Bluesky!)

