- Fixed reported crash when clicking through merchant tabs quickly.
- Added "F" hotkey for attacking objects in front of you such as crates/barrels. This can also be used to change npc attack target to npc that is in front of you.
- Removed some weapon stat requirements that were put in place during testing.
- Made automatic opening of near by corpses and doors the default instead of requiring players to set this in options.
Day 1 Updates
Update notes via Steam Community
