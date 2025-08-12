 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19563744 Edited 12 August 2025 – 04:13:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed reported crash when clicking through merchant tabs quickly.
  • Added "F" hotkey for attacking objects in front of you such as crates/barrels. This can also be used to change npc attack target to npc that is in front of you.
  • Removed some weapon stat requirements that were put in place during testing.
  • Made automatic opening of near by corpses and doors the default instead of requiring players to set this in options.

