12 August 2025 Build 19563653 Edited 12 August 2025 – 03:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Removed and repositioned some of the bird poops on the city level to make it slightly easier

Removed the random floating speed pad in the dinosaur valley level that was just hanging mid air in the distance

Added two new check points to weird woods so falling into the water in certain parts of the level is less punishing

Widened some of the floating debris chunks in the silly sewers level to make one of the platforming segments a little easier, this is mainly for controller users as during testing a lot of controller users submitted feedback that this part was too hard.

Added more graves to the pumpkin party level graveyard.

Added a little goth rat girl friend for big J based off of one of my favorite rats off bluesky. She may be interactable in the future.

Made the title bubble on the level select screen scale better and smoother so it no longer looks strange when scaling.

The bottle throw animation now properly triggers while running

barrels now sink slower because they were too fast to sink for controller users

removed the random speed pad in the water in the pumpkin party level

made the octopus ride rotate slower at start so it is easier to hop into

fixed issues with the video settings menu not working as it should

