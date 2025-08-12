 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Battlefield™ 2042 Battlefield 4™
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 19563627 Edited 12 August 2025 – 04:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Sync Error fix related to unit movement
- Deployed AA is no longer included in list of idle units
- UI Fix: At turn start the ‘budget’ number was wrong
- Fix: If an AA sets up with an enemy helicopter inside its radius, the helicopter was trapped. Units can now 'leave' another units Zone of Control
- Fix for units that had moves committed with a shift-click remained on the list of idle units

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3836371
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3836375
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3836376
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link