- Sync Error fix related to unit movement
- Deployed AA is no longer included in list of idle units
- UI Fix: At turn start the ‘budget’ number was wrong
- Fix: If an AA sets up with an enemy helicopter inside its radius, the helicopter was trapped. Units can now 'leave' another units Zone of Control
- Fix for units that had moves committed with a shift-click remained on the list of idle units
