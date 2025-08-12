 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19563595 Edited 12 August 2025 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Reduced total enemy count in each wave by 25%
-Added new attack for all base melee enemies
-Added new Imp variation
-Added new skeleton variations in round 10+
-Increased light attack damage
-Increased spinning kick damage


KNOWN BUG :

Round 20 achievement

Changed files in this update

Depot 3538801
  • Loading history…
