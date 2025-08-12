-Reduced total enemy count in each wave by 25%
-Added new attack for all base melee enemies
-Added new Imp variation
-Added new skeleton variations in round 10+
-Increased light attack damage
-Increased spinning kick damage
KNOWN BUG :
Round 20 achievement
0.5.1 Release Feedback Patch 1
Update notes via Steam Community
