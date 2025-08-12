 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19563511 Edited 12 August 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

(Update Notes)

Added an “ALL EFFECTS” option under Screen Effects.

(OPTIONS MENU → SCREEN EFFECTS → ALL EFFECTS)

Turning this option OFF will disable all screen effects.

Depending on your environment, this may help reduce input latency.

External replay data can now be accessed. (SB update)

(Esc key → SB config → Replay)

Note: There are no changes to the game content,

but the StgBuilder update may affect replay compatibility.

If a replay does not play back correctly,

please try temporarily reverting to a previous version to check.

(Properties → Betas)

Changed files in this update

