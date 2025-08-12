 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 19563477 Edited 12 August 2025 – 03:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where sharks would not activate if a run was continued into a shark phase, requiring a restart to fix

Thank you for your patience with this bug in particular, I'm hopeful this is finally the end of it.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3005621
Linux Steam Deck Depot 3005622
Linux Depot 3005623
