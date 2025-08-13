How to Participate

Yaoling: Mythical Journey’s version 1.1 update brings the long awaited PVP game mode! It will be unlocked alongside the Martial Tournament at the Golden Dojo. For the Yaoling Keepers who have yet to unlock the Martial Tournament, make sure to raise your Keeper Rank to 4, and complete the mission sequence with Master Hongfu~

Show off your team for the showdown!

Keepers will be able to create and edit lineups at the Dojo by selecting Yaolings and arranging them onfield. These lineups will be uploaded for other Keepers to battle against. Make sure to dress your best as you will be leading your team!

While initiating “Online Duels,” Keepers can also refresh the page for new opponents, study the opponent’s lineups, and filter the number of onfield opponents. There’s also the function to search for a particular opponent or battle with your Steam friends!

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where “Toxic Armor” didn’t account for MAG scaling.

Fixed an issue where Buzzap’s ability element didn’t align with its description.

Fixed an issue where accessories placed on Fiary would not display.

Fixed an issue where if a Brushira with the “Mentor” talent summons with the ability, the summon’s talent descriptions would be different from what it should be.

Fixed an issue where Unta is able to learn ranged talents.

Fixed the issues regarding talents for Fiary, Cutfinch, and Yuza. They can now learn ranged talents.

Fixed the missing onfield Yaolings issue when battling against wild Brushiras.

Fixed an issue where custom map markers could not be tracked while using controllers.

Fixed an issue where the Demon Scarlept’s weapon would turn into a leaf.

Fixed an issue where changes to the mount hotkey were not saved after exiting the game.

Fixed an issue where the game would freeze during the quest “Dogfather.”

Fixed an issue with Laventot's ability description.

Fixed the description of the talent "Turret."

Optimization:

Added a Yaoling management interface to the Player Island.

Additions:

New special items "Cat Tree" and "Concert Stage" added for the custom island.

If the game freezes, black-screens, or is missing textures or objects, please try Verifying integrity of the game files. It can be found in the Properties->Installed Files section in the game manage tab (the gear) that can be found in the library.

If there are other problems or comments, please leave the feedback through the link below:

https://forms.gle/xuLXoXxg9F94pZks9

Free DLC now avaliable for download, alongside a record low discount!